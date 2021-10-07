$810,000.00 in Sales Expected for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) will announce $810,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $660,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $960,000.00. Corbus Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $2.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $3.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $17.73 million, with estimates ranging from $10.46 million to $25.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 126.28% and a negative net margin of 2,868.74%.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRBP. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 427.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,961,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after buying an additional 3,210,722 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,462,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after buying an additional 1,658,273 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 65.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,396,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,291 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $2,275,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 593.1% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 964,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 825,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRBP stock opened at $1.01 on Thursday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average is $1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

