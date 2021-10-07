86,843 Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Acquired by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 86,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,947,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Enphase Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 21,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 363,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,969,000 after purchasing an additional 246,140 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 53,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,079,000 after purchasing an additional 37,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total transaction of $3,254,195.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,088,253.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,726 shares of company stock valued at $14,301,967. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH traded up $5.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $159.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,107. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.81. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $92.14 and a one year high of $229.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The company had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

