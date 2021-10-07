8PAY (8PAY) Price Down 7.9% This Week

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 7th. One 8PAY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0637 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 8PAY has a total market capitalization of $645,003.06 and $854,645.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 8PAY has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00063170 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00094812 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.50 or 0.00132896 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,785.37 or 0.99972106 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,516.53 or 0.06536251 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8PAY Coin Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

