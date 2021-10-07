A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Given New GBX 570 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 570 ($7.45) in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.25% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A.G. BARR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 535 ($6.99).

BAG stock opened at GBX 517 ($6.75) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. A.G. BARR has a 1 year low of GBX 450 ($5.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 590 ($7.71). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 550.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 532.34. The firm has a market cap of £579.19 million and a PE ratio of 30.06.

In other news, insider Zoe Howorth purchased 5,631 shares of A.G. BARR stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 532 ($6.95) per share, for a total transaction of £29,956.92 ($39,138.91). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,684 shares of company stock worth $3,025,636.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

