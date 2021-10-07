A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.43.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AOS. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $63.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.75. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $51.04 and a one year high of $73.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.16.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $859.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

