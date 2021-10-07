A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AMKBY. AlphaValue upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Exane BNP Paribas raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DNB Markets cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

AMKBY traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.31. 104,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,059. The stock has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day moving average of $13.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $15.92.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

