AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.40

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.40 and last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 166048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AACAY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAC Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group raised shares of AAC Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0514 per share. This is a boost from AAC Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. AAC Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

About AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY)

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

