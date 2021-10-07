AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised AB SKF (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $26.16 price target on AB SKF (publ) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

AB SKF (publ) stock opened at $23.65 on Thursday. AB SKF has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $30.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.37.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that AB SKF will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

