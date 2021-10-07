AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Increased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 662.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,619 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $25,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 12,189.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 886,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after acquiring an additional 878,991 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,005,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,255,000 after purchasing an additional 190,744 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 186,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,025,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV traded up $2.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.46. 319,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,038,757. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $121.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $196.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.29.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

