AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,244,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,350 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.54% of AbbVie worth $3,059,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 150.4% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Argus upped their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays upped their target price on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.29.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.53. 63,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,038,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.86. The firm has a market cap of $195.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.24%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

