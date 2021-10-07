Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Shares Gap Down to $20.83

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.83, but opened at $20.34. Abcam shares last traded at $20.15, with a volume of 210 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABCM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion and a PE ratio of 115.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Abcam by 8.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 208,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after buying an additional 16,596 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Abcam in the second quarter valued at $383,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Abcam by 1.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,247,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,749,000 after acquiring an additional 19,667 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abcam by 203.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 130,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 87,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Abcam by 1,276.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 417,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after acquiring an additional 386,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

