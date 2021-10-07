Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 107,872 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 793,146 shares.The stock last traded at $4.26 and had previously closed at $4.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 9,256 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 331,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 258,810 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1,269.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 321,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 297,711 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,941,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 62,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 26,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

