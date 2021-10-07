Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF) Insider Mark Florance Acquires 4,600 Shares

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF) insider Mark Florance acquired 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.87) per share, for a total transaction of £10,120 ($13,221.84).

LON:AAIF opened at GBX 223.47 ($2.92) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 189 ($2.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 243 ($3.17). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 226.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 227.62. The stock has a market cap of £391.57 million and a PE ratio of 3.75.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. Aberdeen Asian Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.16%.

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. It is managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Asia Pacific Region. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

