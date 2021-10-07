ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.67.

Several brokerages have commented on ABM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, FIX upgraded shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $220,718.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $74,016.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,491 shares of company stock valued at $478,888. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABM. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 7.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 11.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 45.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 38,592 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 833.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABM opened at $46.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.92 and its 200-day moving average is $48.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.41. ABM Industries has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $55.48.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

