Abrdn (LON:ABDN) Price Target Cut to GBX 289

Abrdn (LON:ABDN) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 305 ($3.98) to GBX 289 ($3.78) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.73% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Abrdn from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 355 ($4.64) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Abrdn from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Abrdn from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 315 ($4.12) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Abrdn from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Abrdn from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abrdn has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 308.17 ($4.03).
Shares of Abrdn stock opened at GBX 251.90 ($3.29) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 267.40. Abrdn has a 12-month low of GBX 242.10 ($3.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 300.40 ($3.92). The company has a market capitalization of £5.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00, a current ratio of 20.73 and a quick ratio of 13.80.
Abrdn Company Profile
Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
