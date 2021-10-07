Abrdn (LON:ABDN) Price Target Cut to GBX 289

Abrdn (LON:ABDN) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 305 ($3.98) to GBX 289 ($3.78) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Abrdn from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 355 ($4.64) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Abrdn from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Abrdn from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 315 ($4.12) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Abrdn from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Abrdn from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abrdn has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 308.17 ($4.03).

Shares of Abrdn stock opened at GBX 251.90 ($3.29) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 267.40. Abrdn has a 12-month low of GBX 242.10 ($3.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 300.40 ($3.92). The company has a market capitalization of £5.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00, a current ratio of 20.73 and a quick ratio of 13.80.

In other Abrdn news, insider Stephanie Bruce bought 53,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 256 ($3.34) per share, for a total transaction of £135,680 ($177,266.79). Also, insider Douglas J. Flint bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 291 ($3.80) per share, for a total transaction of £8,148 ($10,645.41).

Abrdn Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

