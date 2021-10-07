Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.98

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.98 and traded as low as C$18.30. Acadian Timber shares last traded at C$18.41, with a volume of 3,309 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADN. CIBC reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Acadian Timber in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of Acadian Timber in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$21.00 price target on shares of Acadian Timber in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.38.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$307.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$18.41 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Acadian Timber Corp. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Acadian Timber Company Profile (TSE:ADN)

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

