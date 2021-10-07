Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) to announce $3.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.60 million and the highest is $3.82 million. Accelerate Diagnostics posted sales of $3.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $13.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.10 million to $13.97 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $24.78 million, with estimates ranging from $20.40 million to $29.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Accelerate Diagnostics.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of AXDX stock opened at $5.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $338.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.88. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $15.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.27.

In related news, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 27,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $150,441.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hany Massarany purchased 10,000 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 417.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

