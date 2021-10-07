Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $31,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 1,621.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 608,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $168,016,000 after purchasing an additional 572,868 shares during the last quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,343,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,630,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,661,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,860,000 after acquiring an additional 462,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,120,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $630,085,000 after acquiring an additional 418,856 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,413,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,068,360.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,495 shares of company stock valued at $5,215,175 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACN stock opened at $325.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $206.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $212.45 and a 12-month high of $345.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Argus boosted their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.42.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

