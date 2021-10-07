Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Coverage Initiated at HSBC

Investment analysts at HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Acciona in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Acciona in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Acciona in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACXIF remained flat at $$163.74 during trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.47. Acciona has a 12 month low of $102.59 and a 12 month high of $179.10.

Acciona SA is a holding company, which engages in development and management of infrastructure and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Infrastructure, and Other Activities. The Energy segment includes industrial and commercial activities of the electricity business ranging from the construction of wind farms to the generation, distribution and retailing of various energy sources.

