Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $73.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.37 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. Accolade updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
ACCD traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $39.93. The stock had a trading volume of 523,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,827. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.28. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 1.76. Accolade has a 12-month low of $32.87 and a 12-month high of $65.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
ACCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Accolade from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.38.
Accolade Company Profile
Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.
