Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $73.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.37 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. Accolade updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

ACCD traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $39.93. The stock had a trading volume of 523,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,827. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.28. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 1.76. Accolade has a 12-month low of $32.87 and a 12-month high of $65.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ACCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Accolade from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Accolade stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 91.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 613,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,317 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.93% of Accolade worth $33,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

