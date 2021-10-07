ACoconut (AC) Market Cap Reaches $572,398.11

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. In the last seven days, ACoconut has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. ACoconut has a total market cap of $572,398.11 and approximately $62,747.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ACoconut coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000397 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00047650 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000056 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

ACoconut (CRYPTO:AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

