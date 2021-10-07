Actiam N.V. Reduces Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Actiam N.V. lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,493 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 19.8% of Actiam N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Actiam N.V.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $163,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,727,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $112,586,869,000 after acquiring an additional 112,965 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,994,726,000 after buying an additional 199,449 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,446,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,139,577,000 after buying an additional 135,223 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,749,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,148,269,000 after buying an additional 146,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,133,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,694,989,000 after buying an additional 13,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,982.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,155.72.

Shares of AMZN traded up $57.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3,319.22. The stock had a trading volume of 62,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,364.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,364.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

