Actiam N.V. Sells 483 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Actiam N.V. decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 9.7% of Actiam N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Actiam N.V.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $80,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,072,840,000 after buying an additional 118,821 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,117,461,000 after buying an additional 145,732 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,317,675,000 after buying an additional 119,059 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,993,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,940,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,737,726,000 after buying an additional 33,699 shares during the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,884.67.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $47.71 on Thursday, reaching $2,799.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,336. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,433.23 and a 1-year high of $2,925.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,786.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,506.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

