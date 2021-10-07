Actinium Hits 1-Day Volume of $21,155.00 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Actinium has a market capitalization of $790,859.28 and approximately $21,155.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Actinium has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Actinium coin can now be bought for $0.0225 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium (ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 35,219,300 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

