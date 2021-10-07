Actinium Trading Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. In the last seven days, Actinium has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for $0.0229 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. Actinium has a market capitalization of $806,585.36 and $10,347.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000166 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Actinium

Actinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 35,237,900 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

