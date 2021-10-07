Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.45.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.
ATVI opened at $77.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.03. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The company has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83.
In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,546,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,161,000 after buying an additional 1,028,868 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,978,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,581,000 after buying an additional 852,945 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,085,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,612,000 after buying an additional 908,734 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,703,000 after buying an additional 687,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,414,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,111,000 after buying an additional 196,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.
About Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.
Featured Story: Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.