Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.45.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI opened at $77.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.03. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The company has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,546,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,161,000 after buying an additional 1,028,868 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,978,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,581,000 after buying an additional 852,945 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,085,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,612,000 after buying an additional 908,734 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,703,000 after buying an additional 687,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,414,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,111,000 after buying an additional 196,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.