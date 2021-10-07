Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Purchased by AO Asset Management LP

AO Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,300 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard comprises approximately 3.4% of AO Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. AO Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Activision Blizzard worth $48,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.1% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

Shares of ATVI traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.49. 156,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,656,318. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.03.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. Research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

