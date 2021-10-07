Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on AYI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.84.

Acuity Brands stock traded up $3.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $199.10. The company had a trading volume of 20,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,371. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. Acuity Brands has a 12-month low of $87.90 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $992.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 1,550.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 107.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

