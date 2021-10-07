Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,514 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 208,527 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Acushnet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. 48.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Shares of GOLF opened at $47.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.95. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.21 and a 52-week high of $56.85.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.32. Acushnet had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $624.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Acushnet from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist lifted their target price on Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.