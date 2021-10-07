Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the August 31st total of 1,750,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 376,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of Acutus Medical stock opened at $7.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Acutus Medical has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $34.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.77.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 million. Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 100.30% and a negative net margin of 844.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acutus Medical will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 1,071,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 24.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Acutus Medical by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Acutus Medical by 9.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Acutus Medical by 120.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Acutus Medical by 6.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Acutus Medical by 44.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AFIB shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acutus Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

