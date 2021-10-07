Adams Street Partners LLC Buys Shares of 202,341 Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Adams Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 202,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,000. Desktop Metal comprises 0.5% of Adams Street Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Adams Street Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Desktop Metal as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 42,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 269.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 14,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

DM traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.26. 62,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,709,447. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $34.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average of $11.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 0.39.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million. Analysts predict that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

