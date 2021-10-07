Adams Street Partners LLC Has $15.27 Million Stake in Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)

Adams Street Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,395,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,124 shares during the period. Aptinyx accounts for approximately 3.2% of Adams Street Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Adams Street Partners LLC owned 7.92% of Aptinyx worth $15,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,896 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 13,386 shares during the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptinyx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

NASDAQ APTX traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.27. The stock had a trading volume of 344,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,567. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.36. Aptinyx Inc. has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $6.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.68.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aptinyx Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

