Adams Street Partners LLC Invests $2.01 Million in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Adams Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 33,294 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,000. Lyft accounts for approximately 0.4% of Adams Street Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the second quarter worth $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 75.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the second quarter worth $39,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lyft during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Lyft during the second quarter valued at $71,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LYFT traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.72. 41,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,259,965. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $68.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.74.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.02. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 79.27% and a negative net margin of 65.35%. The company had revenue of $765.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.24 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $1,753,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $307,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,977 shares of company stock worth $2,838,880 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

LYFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lyft from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lyft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.94.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

