Adams Street Partners LLC Makes New $11.15 Million Investment in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Adams Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 221,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,148,000. Farfetch accounts for approximately 2.3% of Adams Street Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Adams Street Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Farfetch at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 433.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTCH traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,875,227. Farfetch Ltd has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $73.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 3.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.08.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $523.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.74 million. Research analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTCH shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Farfetch in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.85.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

