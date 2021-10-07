Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX)’s stock price was down 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.60 and last traded at $25.85. Approximately 38,616 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 39,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.88.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGOX. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at $9,347,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,492,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,193,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,569,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $591,000.

