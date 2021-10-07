Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AHEXY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Adecco Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Adecco Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC raised Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adecco Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

Adecco Group stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.55. 22,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,439. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.86. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of -69.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Adecco Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.21 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter. Adecco Group had a positive return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. On average, analysts expect that Adecco Group will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

