Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by AO Asset Management LP

AO Asset Management LP grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,802 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,486 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 2.0% of AO Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. AO Asset Management LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $29,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 58.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADBE traded up $14.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $585.00. 47,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,278,174. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.69 billion, a PE ratio of 49.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $673.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $633.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $566.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total transaction of $26,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 488 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.71, for a total value of $303,394.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at $9,063,910.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,779 shares of company stock worth $27,799,424. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.57.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

