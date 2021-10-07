Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 413,645 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,946 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.09% of Adobe worth $212,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 58.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 488 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.71, for a total value of $303,394.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,063,910.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,779 shares of company stock valued at $27,799,424. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $13.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $583.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $633.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $566.23. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $673.88. The stock has a market cap of $278.15 billion, a PE ratio of 49.42, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 target price (up from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 17th. Argus raised their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $679.57.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

