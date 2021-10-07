Adriatic Metals (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Trading 7.6% Higher

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) shares traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.43 and last traded at $2.43. 561,707 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,470% from the average session volume of 35,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adriatic Metals in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.97.

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development business in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The company explores for zinc, lead, barite, gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

