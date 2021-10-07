Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Drainage Systems’ earnings. Advanced Drainage Systems reported earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will report full year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.15 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Advanced Drainage Systems.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.37). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $669.30 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total transaction of $232,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,712.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 10,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total transaction of $1,210,723.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,872,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,703 shares of company stock valued at $2,624,303 over the last ninety days. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,867,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,318 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,472,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $359,039,000 after purchasing an additional 785,195 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,309,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,146,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,569,000 after purchasing an additional 419,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3,480.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 377,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,985,000 after purchasing an additional 366,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

WMS stock opened at $110.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12-month low of $61.23 and a 12-month high of $124.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 16.99%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

