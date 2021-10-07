AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.34

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.34 and last traded at $44.34, with a volume of 4404 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.73.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $437.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.80 million. Equities analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASIX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 6.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in AdvanSix by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in AdvanSix by 60.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AdvanSix during the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AdvanSix by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,637,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,385,000 after acquiring an additional 308,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Company Profile (NYSE:ASIX)

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

