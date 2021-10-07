AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:SENT) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:SENT) fell 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.34 and last traded at $26.45. 3,558 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 14,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.51.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.44 and its 200 day moving average is $27.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SENT. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,411,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,213,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,059,000 after buying an additional 211,390 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $694,000.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.