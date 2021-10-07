Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Short Interest Up 20.0% in September

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 411,700 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 343,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 117.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEGXF opened at $15.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.53. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $17.47.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AEGXF shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$16.31 price objective (down from C$19.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.04 target price (down previously from C$23.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.31 target price (down previously from C$24.50) on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.04 target price (down previously from C$22.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.59.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

