Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Shares Sold by Yakira Capital Management Inc.

Yakira Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 17,684 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 137.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AJRD traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.77. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.26. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.15 and a 52-week high of $53.53.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $556.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.85 million. Equities research analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

