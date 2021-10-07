Aeternity Price Hits $0.10 on Exchanges (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $35.62 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aeternity has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Aeternity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Phoenixchain (PCN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00009132 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00014962 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 390,483,125 coins and its circulating supply is 344,662,182 coins. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

