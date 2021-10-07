AFEN Blockchain (AFEN) Hits Market Cap of $1.45 Million

AFEN Blockchain (CURRENCY:AFEN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One AFEN Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, AFEN Blockchain has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. AFEN Blockchain has a market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $768,555.00 worth of AFEN Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00062980 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.24 or 0.00095117 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.04 or 0.00133724 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53,803.35 or 0.99870610 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,544.97 or 0.06580223 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AFEN Blockchain Coin Profile

AFEN Blockchain’s total supply is 850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,865,359 coins. AFEN Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @afenblockchain

Buying and Selling AFEN Blockchain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AFEN Blockchain directly using US dollars.

