Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Stake Boosted by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,705 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion owned approximately 0.10% of Affirm worth $17,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Affirm by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Affirm by 898.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Affirm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 36.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AFRM. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Affirm from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Affirm from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Affirm from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Affirm from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Affirm from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.07.

NASDAQ AFRM traded up $3.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $137.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,208,442. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.27. The firm has a market cap of $36.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -54.09. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $146.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $261.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.39 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 32.07% and a negative net margin of 48.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

