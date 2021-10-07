Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Price Target Lowered to C$37.00 at Scotiabank

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AGGZF. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. CIBC lowered their price target on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Ag Growth International from C$54.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Ag Growth International to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ag Growth International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGGZF traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.71. 820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300. Ag Growth International has a one year low of $19.57 and a one year high of $37.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.97 and its 200 day moving average is $29.06.

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.

