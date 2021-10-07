Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target Lowered to C$37.00 at Scotiabank

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AFN. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Ag Growth International from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares cut shares of Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$54.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.56.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

TSE AFN traded up C$0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$27.68. 54,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,103. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$29.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of C$25.24 and a 12-month high of C$48.47. The firm has a market cap of C$519.80 million and a P/E ratio of -1,390.50.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$302.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$308.33 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ag Growth International will post 3.1600002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.