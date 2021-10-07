AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Purchased by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 149.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,284 shares during the quarter. AGCO comprises about 1.8% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned approximately 0.37% of AGCO worth $35,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AGCO by 1,244.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in AGCO by 572.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AGCO news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $242,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,814.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $698,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,366,585.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AGCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

Shares of AGCO stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $127.06. 2,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,494. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $74.76 and a 1 year high of $158.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.09 and its 200 day moving average is $135.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.71. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.26%.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

